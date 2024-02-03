Charlie Radtke turned in another impressive performance earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) at UFC Vegas 85 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Chuck Buffalo” stopped welterweight prospect Gilbert Urbina with a nasty first-round TKO (punches).

Radtke was a 2-1 betting underdog entering this weekend, but he proved his chops early. Urbina wasn’t able to get much going as Radtke would cut off the angles and get off some good offense. With Urbina constantly on his back foot Radtke was able to score a massive right hand. Urbina fell to the canvas in a heap, but eventually returned to his feet.

Urbina was still wobbly, though, and that allowed Radtke to move in for another offensive onslaught. Radtke found a home for another right hand. Urbina melted to the canvas and the referee jumped in to save him from further damage.

Well, @laura_sanko gets the best line of the night so far. Describing the fighter’s head popping back from the jab like a Pez dispenser! #ufcvegas85 pic.twitter.com/Mtpkq0sO52 — Greg Lancaster (@berdiche) February 4, 2024

Radtke, 33, is now 2-0 as a member of the UFC roster after knocking off Blood Diamond in his debut last year. This was a pretty impressive performance against a talented young fighter in the UFC’s welterweight division so the promotion could opt to give Radtke a bigger name his next time out.

