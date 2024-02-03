IN THE FINAL SECONDS OF ROUND ONE! Molly McCann wins in her strawweight debut #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/C5Rnz0ayRl

Molly McCann made a big time debut in the strawweight division earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) at UFC Vegas 85 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, stopping Diana Belbita with an arm-snapping, first-round submission.

McCann was moving down to 115 pounds after a career of fighting at the flyweight level. She was coming off back-to-back submission losses and desperately needed a statement victory in her move down in weight. Belbita is nothing to write home about, but she was expected to test “Meatball.”

Unfortunately for Belbita, McCann was all business from the opening bell. She landed heavy punches and spinning attacks while mixing in a few takedowns. McCann was able to get full mount after her final takedown of the first round and proceeded to land heavy elbows. Belbita was caught off guard, gave up her arm, and allowed McCann to quickly transition and sink in the armbar stoppage.

Check out the video highlights above.

McCann, 33, now has new life as a member of the UFC’s women’s strawweight division. “Meatball” is one of the more popular female fighters on the roster today — mostly due to her patented spinning backfist finishes — and could easily fight her way into contention by year’s end.

