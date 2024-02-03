Renato Moicano may be one of the last fighters you’d expect to be involved in the ongoing Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler drama, but that’s exactly where the Brazilian contender finds himself.

Moicano, who returns to action against fellow veteran Drew Dober later tonight (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) at UFC Vegas 85 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, has come out of his shell a bit over the past year. The lightweight fighter has always possessed high-level talent, but it’s been his inability to stick out that has slowed his UFC ascension. Moicano is trying to change that narrative.

In turn, Moicano constantly finds himself talking about the upcoming lightweight fight between McGregor and Chandler. The Brazilian fighter isn’t really a fan of either man, but it’s Chandler’s constant “begging” to fight “Notorious” that truly bugs Moicano.

“Michael Chandler is so desperate to get this fight,” Moicano told MMA Fighting. “He’s almost begging. He’s almost on his knees, ‘McGregor fight me!’ I just think that’s hilarious.

“We don’t know if that fight’s going to happen. McGregor is full crazy nowadays. He’s making videos eating food and he looks drunk or on drugs or something, I don’t know. But I like McGregor, to be honest with you. I think he’s funny. I think he’s entertaining. Michael Chandler is just trying to get the fight and it’s kind of lame, if you ask me. It is what it is.”

Moicano, who has competed against the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev, and Brad Riddell throughout his UFC lightweight stay, would also like his own opportunity to fight McGregor. However, he understands that Chandler is the next name in line even if he isn’t playing his cards right.

“Chandler is saying, ‘Yes, yes, of course!’ On his knees all the time,” Moicano said. “[Chandler says,] ‘OK, I can beat you in any fight, I want you at your best version.’ F*** you, brother. You just want to fight him. It’s fair game. Everyone wants to fight McGregor. If they offered me the fight, of course I would want to fight McGregor. He’s probably the biggest name in MMA and probably of all-time. Everybody knows McGregor.

“But at the same time, I think if Chandler approaches this differently, trying to trash talk, that would be even better. That’s the fight to make. They’re going to make the fight. There’s no other fight for McGregor. Right now, there is no other fight that makes sense and still McGregor tries to play him and he says OK. No, talk trash, talk s*** about him, because that’s the way we like to watch fights with McGregor.”

