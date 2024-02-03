Conor McGregor was all-in for BKFC 57 last night (Fri., Feb. 2, 2024) from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., as the former UFC double champion helped promote the event with his Forged Irish Stout. It was the first Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event sponsored by McGregor’s popular alcoholic drink.

McGregor, who is no stranger to BKFC, was all over social media from the opening bell to the last fight. “Notorious” has sat front-and-center for a BKFC event before, but for BKFC 57 he did all of his promotion from the comfort of his own home. McGregor tweeted a few times throughout Friday night trying to boost BKFC 57 as a whole and calling out his Forged Irish Stout sponsorship.

Luckily for BKFC and McGregor, the action delivered from the opening bell. In total, BKFC 57 produced nine knockout finishes in 11 total fights. This includes four first-round stoppages and three knockouts that occurred in one minute or less. The main event of the evening saw Austin Trout defeat Luis Palomino via unanimous decision to claim the BKFC welterweight title.

It was a wild bare knuckle event to say the least and one that quickly captured the attention of one of combat sports’ biggest stars. Check out some of BKFC 57’s highlights and McGregor’s reaction below:

“Watching my inaugural @ForgedStout bare knuckle event tonight in Miami! @ForgedStout @bareknucklefc. Thank you ladies.”

"Incredible action out the gate at the @ForgedStout inaugural Bare Knuckle event in Miami! Wow! Enjoying happily."

Ryan Reber continues his unbeaten steak and moves on to 5-0 at BKFC 57!