It’s been 2.5 years since Manny Pacquiao last stepped into the ring as a professional boxer. He was competitive with Yordenis Ugas in his final bout before retirement, but it was clear the then-42 year old was another step slower and significantly less accurate. As with many retirements in combat sports, however, it doesn’t seem to have fully taken.

In December 2022, Pacquiao returned to action, winning an exhibition match in South Korea (watch highlights). He’s talked about returning to the ring numerous times since, and he recently booked another exhibition bout versus Muay Thai legend Buakaw.

Apparently, exhibition matches alone aren’t enough to satisfy Pacquiao’s itch for action. According to a report from Michael Benson, Pacquiao is returning to professional competition and should be considered “out of retirement.” He also has some high-profile opponents in mind: Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Conor McGregor.

How feasible are those fights for the boxing legend? Davis is atop the boxing world right now, a pound-for-pound talent and champion who fights a handful of weight classes below “Pacman.” That could be an issue, but of course, money talks! Garcia is a bit bigger than “Tank” and has similar star power, so that could be a viable option if his struggles with Golden Boy Promotions don’t come into play.

As for McGregor, the situation grows complicated for a handful of reasons. For one, UFC would have to allow McGregor to box since he’s under contract. In addition, Pacquiao is currently embroiled in a legal battle with McGregor’s management group, Paradigm Sports. That multi-million dollar feud could bring about a halt in negotiations, but then, McGregor was calling for the match himself back in December.

Bring back Condom Depot and Dynamic Fastener.

The box for UFC weigh-ins are now sponsored by Rizz Pharma, announced yesterday as the UFC's official erectile dysfunction and hair loss medication partner.



Interesting choice... pic.twitter.com/EqHpq1CtbF — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 2, 2024

An important anniversary for the MMA community.

In Georgia we have an expression ... It is better to break your head than break your reputation. 4 years ago, unfortunately I did both ‍♂️! But I am

not ashamed .. I still laugh at myself. Warning: #donottrythisathome pic.twitter.com/7A20szDFNU — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) February 2, 2024

Dominick Cruz is a great fighter and all, but look at these pictures and tell me with a straight face that it’s surprising his knees keep exploding.

A random thread of Dominick Cruz’ footwork making him look funny pic.twitter.com/LR5gTt1SHo — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 2, 2024

This might be the most impressive one pic.twitter.com/Ia0rnTOA4i — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 2, 2024

The silverback gorilla, a personal favourite pic.twitter.com/dpN4QZZHSk — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 2, 2024

A new Flyweight booking:

Pull to avoid the kick, slip outside the left hook, immediate pivot off — SMOOTH!

Evasive magic from Oley (vs Superlek) pic.twitter.com/LRg4fnAJ7Q — Muay Thai Scholar (@MuayThaiScholar) February 2, 2024

Jamahal Hill is getting back into the swing of things with the help of Sean Strickland.

When you been out for over a year, had surgery and get cleared to light spar of course you make Sean Strickland your very first round!!! No tip toeing, we right back in the deep end!!!#work pic.twitter.com/2c2WMl8JnL — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 2, 2024

Grant Dawson needs to prove he can not get knocked out in the first minute, and Terrance McKinney pretty much only wins by in the first couple minutes. Book it!

We’re both down for a scrap so let’s do it for the fans pic.twitter.com/wT8oXu0eWY — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 2, 2024

These stat lines have me feeling a little nauseous.

This weekend's UFC card will be #92 at The Apex.



The arena has held 14% of all cards in UFC history despite only being first utilised in 2020.



It's held 20% of the events in the United States alone. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) February 2, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Oh yeah, this right here is a Heavyweight MMA overhand right.

Brutal first round KO by Dmitry Vesenko. Just took him off his feet. #SFC9 pic.twitter.com/PnR26FaYJN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 2, 2024

A bit of careful closing of the distance sets up a huge left hand:

That time when Banner almost sent Filho through the ropes. 24 years later and this still is one of the best knockouts I have ever seen.https://t.co/9bSN9h6TVg — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) February 2, 2024

“Why they got a pensioner fighting a young kid?” — Liam Harrison

RIP Carl Weathers.

Apollo Creed and Rocky’s iconic training montage.



Rest in Peace Carl Weathers (1948 - 2024) pic.twitter.com/DWhRpTzPck — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 2, 2024

RIP to Carl Weathers. His cameo (as himself) in Arrested Development was peak comedy



pic.twitter.com/gjGQq52dqr — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) February 2, 2024

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2006

