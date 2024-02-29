GOTCHA HAT! Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland staredown video ends with hurt feelings, captured cap

Jake Paul snatches Ryan Bourland’s hat off of his head during their face off #gotchahat pic.twitter.com/zARP5i0uEE

I guess Ryan Bourland didn’t learn anything from the Floyd Mayweather face off.

The 35 year-old “Rhino” got his hat stolen by Jake Paul during their press conference staredown on Thursday, just two days in front of their cruiserweight co-main event on Sat. night (March 2) on DAZN (sign up here) from inside Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Paul, 27, is coming off a knockout win over Andre August last Dec., improving to 8-1 with five knockouts. Bourland, 35, improved to 17-2 (6 KOs) by stopping light heavyweight punching bag Santario Martin back in late 2022.

“He’s a strong guy, and I know he’s knocked some people out,” Bourland told East Bay Times. “He’s pretty new to boxing. I’m pretty experienced, but I know he’s very dedicated. It should be a good fight. He’s a strong dude. I’m still going to do what I do, but I think we have a great game plan for the fight. I’m going to keep my same style, but it will be a different gameplan than other fights.”

