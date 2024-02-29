UFC fans cream Jorge Masvidal for botched attempt to raid closed Diaz Academy — ‘Try during opening hours’

Pulled up to the Diaz Academy in Stockton. Too bad no one was there, giving out free lessons pic.twitter.com/vwSog4tg2o

Former UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is trying to reheat his rivalry with fellow UFC export Nate Diaz for reasons not quite understood. Perhaps Masvidal is hoping to lure Diaz to his bareknuckle promotion or maybe “Gamebred” is just bored.

One sympathizes.

Masvidal pulled up to the Nick Diaz Academy in Stockton, Calif. to hand out “free lessons” but the gym was closed. Flexing on a building after hours is pretty much on brand for a fighter who routinely brags about sucker punching his rivals.

UFC fans were unimpressed with his latest social media stunt.

—Try during opening hours.

—Dude googled their hours and showed up at 7:15 lol

—Imagine going to a gym when they are closed and being surprised nobody is there.

—Bro pulled up, hopped out the car, took a picture and hopped right back in the car.

—You guys are two friends trying to sell a fight nobody wants to see.

—Lmao, you can’t act tough when it’s not even open.

—Gyms generally have what we call “hours of operation”

—Looked up the business hours found out when they were closed lol

Diaz has yet to respond to the (cough) “invasion.”

Masvidal captured a technical knockout victory over Diaz when they went to war for the inaugural BMF belt back in late 2019. Since then, both fighters have parted ways with UFC but it sounds like “Gamebred” is hoping to work his way back.

When and where remains to be seen.