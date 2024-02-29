 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland press conference video stream | Serrano vs. Meinke

By Jesse Holland
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” when he battles retired oil rigger Ryan Bourland in the “Serrano vs. Meinke” co-main event this Sat. night (March 2, 2024) at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

To help gets fans hyped for this weekend’s boxing pay-per-view (PPV) on DAZN (sign up here), Paul and Bourland will take the stage alongside event headliners Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke for a special pre-fight press conference.

The LIVE video stream gets underway at 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Paul, 27, is coming off a knockout win over Andre August last Dec., improving to 8-1 with five knockouts. Bourland, 35, improved to 17-2 (6 KOs) by stopping light heavyweight punching bag Santario Martin back in late 2022.

“The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan ‘The Rhino’ Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone chilling nickname… he is also endangered.”

For more boxing news and notes click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania