Live: Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland press conference video stream | Serrano vs. Meinke

Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” when he battles retired oil rigger Ryan Bourland in the “Serrano vs. Meinke” co-main event this Sat. night (March 2, 2024) at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

To help gets fans hyped for this weekend’s boxing pay-per-view (PPV) on DAZN (sign up here), Paul and Bourland will take the stage alongside event headliners Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke for a special pre-fight press conference.

The LIVE video stream gets underway at 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Paul, 27, is coming off a knockout win over Andre August last Dec., improving to 8-1 with five knockouts. Bourland, 35, improved to 17-2 (6 KOs) by stopping light heavyweight punching bag Santario Martin back in late 2022.

“The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan ‘The Rhino’ Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone chilling nickname… he is also endangered.”

