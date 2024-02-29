Pugilistic prospects, Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland, will lace up the gloves and throw down this weekend (Sat., March 2, 2024) in a Cruiserweight contest inside Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, streaming live online via DAZN.

Paul has taken a slight shift from his previous course. Since defeating Nate Diaz in an entertaining battle back in Aug. 2023 (watch highlights), Paul has opted for activity and time in the ring rather than ultra high-profile money fights. He’s taking on relatively unknown boxers rather than older mixed martial arts (MMA) stars, a move that could really backfire if he comes up short.

Indeed, Bourland was in a state of semi-retirement when this bout was booked, having fought just once in the previous four years. All the same, Bourland does have a strong record (17-2), handful of knockout wins, and is a reasonable 35 years of age. If nothing else, his accomplishments are a step up from Andre August, Paul’s last opponent.

Let’s take a closer look at the betting odds and strategic keys for each athlete:

Paul Vs. Bourland Betting Odds

Jake Paul victory: -1500

Jake Paul via KO/TKO/DQ: -300

Jake Paul via decision: +300

Ryan Bourland victory: +800

Ryan Bourland via KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Ryan Bourland via decision: +2000

Draw: +2000

Odds via BetUs.com

How Paul Wins

Paul wins this fight in the usual fashion: by being young, bigger, and more active in the ring than his opponent. Paul has carefully managed his boxing career to ensure that all of those traits are routinely on his side. The only time he strayed from the formula was when he squared off with Tommy Fury, a similarly big and young prospect.

Paul lost via split decision.

Consequently, Paul is back in his wheelhouse. Against Bourland, Paul will be the fast and more powerful hitter. Since he’s been the one actively boxing, we can expect his timing to be more on point. That’s a dangerous combination, one that allows Paul to make up shaky footwork and occasionally wonky hand positioning.

How Bourland Wins

Bourland is the much more experienced man here. Nearly 20 professional boxing matches count for something, even if the level of competition wasn’t amazing. In addition to that pro experience, Bourland spent his youth boxing and racked up a lot of experience as an amateur, winning Golden Gloves at one point.

Here’s the thing about Paul: he’s competent and athletic, not particularly great at boxing. If Bourland can keep this technical and make it less of a power vs. power match up, he has a chance here. “The Rhino” should make it a point to win the jab battle, which will make it significantly easier to avoid the Paul overhand.

If Bourland can see Paul’s right coming, he can counter it. Paul throws his right like an MMA fighter, falling over in commitment and dropping his left hand. In the ring, it’s a lot easier to punish that trait, and Bourland might have the experience necessary to make it happen.

Final Paul Vs. Bourland Prediction

It’s really hard to go against the massive favorite here.

Paul and his promotional cohorts know what they’re doing by stacking the physical attributes in his favor — that’s a hard gap to overcome. Add in the simple fact that Paul has been actively competing and putting in the work outside the ring, and it’s easy enough to understand how Paul has built up his 8-1 professional record.

In all likelihood, Paul’s speed and length mean that his jab will start finding a home. Historically, once that’s the case, he’s able to hurt his opponent with that right hand around the guard. Unless Bourland was unusually active while in a state of retirement, it feels like he’s returning to the ring just to eat that shot.

The Paul train continues to roll in 2024.

Prediction: Jake Paul via knockout (-300)

