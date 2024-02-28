‘My chin’s back:’ Robert Whittaker laughs off haters — ‘That kick should have killed me’

Robert Whittaker is still as elite as it gets in the Middleweight division.

UFC 298 saw “The Reaper” get back in the win column after his first divisional loss to someone not named Israel Adesanya. After a tough second round technical knockout defeat (watch highlights) to the now-champion, Dricus Du Plessis, at UFC 290 in July 2023, Whittaker rebounded with a unanimous decision nod over Paulo Costa two weekends ago (Feb. 17, 2024).

The former UFC Middleweight kingpin returned to form for most of his battle with “Borrachinha.” Outside of an early scare in round one, Whittaker showed that he’s still capable of absorbing some serious damage despite the loss via strikes to Du Plessis one fight prior.

“I’ve never been spinning wheel kicked in my life,” Whittaker laughed on his MMArcade podcast. “His kicks were so fast in that first round.

“Everyone in comments, any comment anywhere, especially after the Dricus fight: Whittaker’s chin’s gone, he’s a wash,” he continued. “Mate, my chin’s back. I don’t know where it went on vacation, but it’s back, dude (laughs). He’s come back and he’s clocked in. That kick should have killed me.”

Ultimately, Whittaker wants to get back to the belt he once held, but he’ll likely have to wait behind at least two more challengers to Du Plessis. One of those is the aforementioned old rival of Whittaker’s, Adesanya, who has been linked to potentially facing the South African titlist next.

The other top candidate for a crack at 185-pound gold has been Khamzat Chimaev, who, depending on how things play out, could end up facing Whittaker should he not be next. Either way, Whittaker’s motivation is admittedly back after feeling he took Du Plessis lightly.

“Honestly, the only way I was leaving that Octagon without a win was in a bodybag,” Whittaker said. “That’s the mentality I had going into that fight.”