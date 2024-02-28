Unretired Jorge Masvidal reveals fraudulent ‘steroid super soldier’ whose face he’d like to break: ‘Him and Covington are the same’

Jorge Masvidal has names in mind to welcome him back from his combat sports retirement.

The man known as “Gamebred” recently clarified that he is indeed ending his short-lived retirement. With his focus primarily on his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion since UFC 287 in April 2023, Masvidal admitted to being unable to go out on a loss after four straight.

Before stating he’ll fight again, Masvidal teased interest in a boxing rematch with the last man he defeated, Nate Diaz. Masvidal earned a third-round technical knockout victory via doctor’s stoppage to become the inaugural Badddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion against the Stockton, California native at UFC 244 in November 2019. A recent trip to Diaz’s hometown posted to his social media by Masvidal only fueled any rumors of the rematch. There was an explanation of sorts behind it, but nothing is official yet.

“I was out in ‘Cali’ for a couple days and I was like, you know what, let me stop by Stockton,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour. “I’ve never been there, I heard the tacos are good there, maybe I’ll run into Nate and we can make this fight happen. So I was like yeah, let’s go over there. Took the squad over there, wrote down my number on a piece of paper, started handing it out to people who looked like they might know Nate Diaz. I’m at the butcher shop and he was like, ‘I know Nate well!’ I was like, that’s funny because he’s vegan. But whatever, I’m looking for beef, so you just let me know how to find this motherf—ker.

“I heard Nate’s not that good with the technology,” he concluded. “Neither am I, so f—k it, maybe we’ll just do this old-school style. Just meet up on the face to face and make this s—t happen.”

Although he’s been inactive for almost one full year, Masvidal was never released by UFC and is still under contract. According to him, however, the promotion has permitted him to box in “a couple of matches” and he’ll take one more UFC fight afterward. At age 39, it will be interesting to see the speed at which “Gamebred” attempts to complete these potential obligations.

As for other opponent options, Masvidal has a somewhat surprising one in mind. Considering the connection he has to Masvidal’s bitter rival, Colby Covington, maybe it’s more understandable than the surface level may suggest.

“I can’t stand that lesbian-looking transitional b—ch Chael Sonnen,” Masvidal said. “And no offense to lesbians because there are some hot, cool-ass lesbians out there. It’s just him with those glasses and that haircut, he looks like he’s in transition. I would love to bust up Chael but he would never get into the boxing ring with me. They’ve offered him all types of crazy money and all he can do are video rants on his cheesy channels.

“But Chael would be one guy I would love to break his eye orbital. Just because he’s such a cheating f—k,” he continued. “He’s gotten caught with more substances in his body than any other competitor in history. At one time he had six or seven different substances in his body for one of his title fights. You’re a f—king piece of s—t human being. You could go out there and hurt somebody just so you can f—king make a paycheck? Because when you’re on steroids, as everybody knows you become a super soldier. So Chael would be somebody I would love to f—k up. And I would just tell him do all the steroids you want, it doesn’t matter. I’m still going to break your eye orbital.

“He’s just a crotch-sniffing b—ch at his best,” Masvidal added. “At his best. Steroids, seven strands of steroids, training camp six months, all he would do is hug the leg and f—king pray for a f—king decision. Not my cup of tea obviously. Plus he’s a fake-ass gangster. This guy’s got f—king fraud real estate charges? He definitely ain’t no f—king gangster. It’s that new-age s—t. People say s—t and do s—t and then your little followers believe it. Him and Colby are the same cloth: b—ch.”