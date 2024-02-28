Rampage Jackson lands new movie role alongside Cuba Gooding Jr.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson isn’t done with the acting world.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion has been actively working in the film industry since 2005. Jackson, 45, most notably appeared in the reboot of The A-Team in 2010 where he starred alongside Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Sharlto Copley, and Jessica Biel.

It was announced in a press release today (Weds., Feb. 28, 2024) that Jackson is now set to star in an upcoming “urban thriller,” Break the Cycle, featuring Cuba Gooding Jr., Vivica A. Fox, former National Football League (NFL) Tight End, Vernon Davis, Loretta Devine, Kym Whitley, D.C. Young Fly, and current NFL Running Back, Ameer Abdullah.

“This film is a heart-pounding journey through the world of streetball that explores themes of family, ambition, and the moral complexities of urban life. It tells the story of navigating a treacherous path, an unfortunate reality for far too many young boys in our urban communities,” said the film’s writer, Jarnell Stokes. “I’m so excited to have Quinton as part of this tremendously talented group of actors who will help bring this project to life.”

While Jackson prepares to get into the headspace of his character, Craig Pride, he’s also gearing up to return to action in combat sports. Jackson will make his professional boxing debut against former multiple-time world Heavyweight champion, Shannon Briggs, in Qatar on June 8.

Despite the impending foray (back) into the ring, Jackson has no intentions of leaving mixed martial arts (MMA) fully behind just yet. The legendary knockout artist has a small list of names he plans to pursue after Briggs, including his longtime rival, and now UFC Hall of Famer, Wanderlei Silva.