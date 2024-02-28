Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves headlines BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ on April 27 in Los Angeles

I guess BKFC boss David Feldman finally remembered his name.

More than four years after signing with the bareknuckle promotion — and nearly two years after first teasing a Mike Perry title fight — former UFC welterweight Thiago Alves will return to headline KnuckleMania 4 against the “Platinum” puncher on Sat., April 27, 2024 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Feldman announced the contest on The MMA Hour.

In addition, former UFC heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee will hook ‘em up in the bareknuckle co-main event. This marks the second time BKFC has tried to make this fight happen after “Big Ben” bailed on the bout last December. Reports of turkey tampering were later proven to be a Duffee smear campaign.

Maybe he’s still “bitter” about flunk-out fighting.

KnuckleMania 4 will mark the first BKFC event in California after the commission voted (unanimously) to approve bareknuckle boxing in “The Golden State.” No word yet on what other high-profile matchups will be expected for the April 27 pay-per-view (PPV) card, but no doubt more announcements will be trickling in over the next few weeks.

Stay tuned.