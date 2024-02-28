Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., Feb. 28, 2024) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 87: “Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. afternoon (March 2) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 3 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik – No. 12 UFC heavyweight

Shamil Gaziev – UFC heavyweight

Vitor Petrino – UFC light heavyweight

Tyson Pedro – UFC light heavyweight

Alex Perez – No. 7 UFC flyweight

Muhammad Mokaev – UFC flyweight

Umar Nurmagomedov – No. 13 UFC bantamweight

Bekzat Almakhan – UFC bantamweight

Note: Times and availability subject to change.

