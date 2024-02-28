Road House star Conor McGregor made ‘a few enemies’ in Hollywood — ‘I’d leave people a little high and dry’

Conor McGregor makes his acting debut as “Knox” in the upcoming Road House movie, scheduled for March 21 on Amazon Video.

McGregor is no stranger to Tinseltown, having previously committed to the xXx franchise back in late 2015. Then came his first loss inside the Octagon, courtesy of Stockton spoiler Nate Diaz, and “Notorious” bailed on the production.

Director DJ Caruso was “really pissed.”

“I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb,” McGregor told Total Film. “I’ve had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies. And over and over, they’d come to me, and I always turned them down. I’d leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don’t really know of because I had said, ‘I might do it.’”

The McGregor role eventually went to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

“I was just in awe of it all, to be honest with you, the whole process,” McGregor said about his Road House experience. “I didn’t know how I was going to take to it. I didn’t know whether I was going to like it, to be honest. I’m a fighting man — that’s my bread and butter. It’s where I come from… I’m not an actor, but I’m show business. That was my vibe to it. I felt that. I enjoyed every second of it.”

Critics did not.

No word yet on when McGregor will make his return to the Octagon. “Notorious” is loosely attached to a Michael Chandler fight but UFC CEO Dana White has been noncommittal on the showdown, which is already a year past its expiration date.

It’s complicated.