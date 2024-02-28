The Octagon limps back to its APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., March 2, 2024) with a ravaged lineup headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev. The ESPN+-streamed show also sees top Light Heavyweight prospect, Vitor Petrino, take on veteran tough guy, Tyson Pedro, and unbeaten Flyweight sensation, Muhammad Mokaev, battle the dangerous-but-flaky, Alex Perez.

Just because it’s a mess doesn’t mean we can’t make money from it, though. Here’s how ...

Denys Bondar, Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno

Man, maybe I just shouldn’t bet at all when they’re at altitude. All three of these men started strong — particularly Bondar and Rodriguez — then fell apart down the stretch.

Francisco Prado

Another strong start and poor finish, but that’s less altitude and more how Daniel Zellhuber functions. “Golden Boy” can be a menace once he gets into gear and Prado didn’t do enough damage during his window of opportunity to seal the deal.

Yazmin Jauregui

Well, she did everything but knockout Sam Hughes. She might have scored the finish with a bit more urgency — especially during Hughes’ traditionally sluggish first round — but I can’t really fault her for staying measured after getting blown away by Denise Gomes.

What Went Right?

Muhammad Naimov and Raoni Barcelos

Barcelos had to cheat a bit, but both men scored finishes and that’s what matters.

Fares Ziam

He won fairly clean on my scorecard, though I’ll admit his takedown defense looked levels below what I expected. And that’s not a great sign moving forward.

UFC Vegas 87 Odds For The Under Card:

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (-162) vs. Loik Radzhabov (+136)

I’m quite surprised to see the lines this close, honestly. Radzhabov’s poor footwork and inability to deal with low kicks make him an easy target for Al-Selwady, who executed a perfect hit-and-run approach against the much more dangerous George Hardwick. There’s also value in the Over 2.5 at -166 because nine of Radzhabov’s last 12 fights have gone the distance — as have three of Al-Selwady’s last four — and their styles don’t lend themselves to sudden finishes.

Christian Leroy Duncan (-298) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (+240)

Might as well slap Duncan in a parlay. He’s way too fast and sharp for Ribeiro, who got torn up by a far lesser striker in Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Javid Basharat (-700) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+500)

No real value in betting straight-up unless you’re confident Zahabi can find another one-hitter quitter. And considering Basharat is a far more elusive target than the likes of Drako Rodriguez and Aoriqileng, that strikes me as unlikely. More tempting is the Over 2.5 at -180, as Basharat has no UFC finishes under his belt.

Ludovit Klein (N/A) vs. AJ Cunningham (N/A)

Odds aren’t out at time of writing.

Vinicius Oliveira (N/A) vs. Benardo Sopaj (N/A)

Odds aren’t out at time of writing.

UFC Vegas 87 Odds For the Main Card:

Shamil Gaziev (-155) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+130)

Leave it alone. Gaziev will probably just take down Rozenstruik and abuse him from the top, but he’s also defensively inept enough to walk into a counter.

Vitor Petrino (-305) vs. Tyson Pedro (+245)

He’s a little pricey, but Petrino is still worth a look. Pedro hasn’t scored anything I’d call a good win since stopping Paul Craig in 2017 and Petrino looks like a terror.

Muhammad Mokaev (-360) vs. Alex Perez (+285)

Stick with the Over 2.5 at -125. Mokaev has gone past that mark in four consecutive fights and he’s not the caliber of finisher who Perez historically struggles with.

Eryk Anders (-425) vs. Jamie Pickett (+330)

Pickett is absolutely atrocious to the point where even a free-falling Anders is a safe investment.

Umar Nurmagomedov (-1350) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (+800)

Way too lopsided to merit an investment.

Steve Erceg (-310) vs. Matt Schnell (+250)

No reason not to bet on Erceg. Schnell doesn’t have the wrestling to consistently put “Astro Boy” on his back or the chin to survive on the feet.

UFC Vegas 87 Best Bets:

Well, sacrifices had to be made for UFC 299 and UFC 300, I suppose. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2024: $600

Current Total: $636.89

