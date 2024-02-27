UFC announces last-minute changes to this weekend’s fight card, Raul Rosas Jr. not included

UFC Vegas 87 might still be missing a puzzle piece.

The promotion confirmed today (Tues., Feb. 27, 2024) a handful of changes that were recently reported for the card. First, at Featherweight, Brandon Marotte’s undisclosed injury canceled his clash against Mohammad Yahya. At Strawweight, Josefine Knutsson suffered an injury ahead of her scheduled fight with Julia Polastri, leading Polastri to instead fight Stephanie Luciano at UFC Vegas 89 on March 23, 2024. Yanis Ghemmouri is also out of his Bantamweight tilt vs. Vinicius Oliveria, and in comes Benardo Sopai. Lastly, at Lightweight, Visa issues forced Joel Alvarez out of his bout against Ludovit Klein, giving AJ Cunningham the short-notice opportunity.

Missing from the batch is a Bantamweight match up between Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios.

Rosas vs. Turcios was supposed to take place at UFC Mexico this past weekend (Feb. 24, 2024). Unfortunately, Rosas fell ill before the fight, which canceled it entirely. UFC CEO, Dana White, stated in the event’s post-fight press conference that the fight was just pushed back to UFC Vegas 87. However, Turcios claimed shortly after that the fight’s rebooking was “fake news.”

Well, I guess we’ll find out before fight night.

The full UFC Vegas 87 line up can be seen below:

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro vs. Vitor Petrino

125 lbs.: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

135 lbs.: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

125 lbs.: Stephen Erceg vs. Matt Schnell

155 lbs.: Ludovit Klein vs. AJ Cunningham

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi

185 lbs.: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

135 lbs.: Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopai

155 lbs.: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

