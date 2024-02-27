Boring! Gilbert Burns: ‘I don’t think Belal Muhammad deserves to fight for the title’

Belal Muhammad is still waiting to get his rematch for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight gold against the champion, Leon Edwards.

Edwards appeared to be a shoo-in for a slot on the upcoming mega-card that is UFC 300 on April 13, 2024. Early discussions for title fights to fall in place all pointed towards “Rocky” colliding with the top contender and his past opponent, Muhammad. Unfortunately for “Remember the Name,” he’s apparently been forgotten.

Reports surfaced after the announcement of UFC 300’s official main event between Light Heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, and Jamahal Hill, that Edwards was proposed three different title challengers. None of which included Muhammad, and according to his last opponent, Gilbert Burns, that’s how it should be.

“I know the UFC has to put on the best fights,” Burns told MiddleEasy. “I don’t think honestly Belal Muhammad deserves to fight for the title, but honestly, I’m not intrigued.

“I knew they would try to make the Khamzat [Chimaev] fight,” he continued. “I don’t think he did because of the Ramadan. That’s what he said or maybe a Visa issue. I don’t think Shavkat [Rakhmonov] got the fight because I think he’s still a little bit injured with his ankle. Islam [Makhachev], maybe a Ramadan situation, too. I’m not surprised. The UFC wants to make the biggest fights, the craziest fights, the fights that are going to sell the most.”

Burns hasn’t fought since he lost a unanimous decision against Muhammad in their UFC 288 clash this past May 2023. “Durinho” suffered a shoulder injury in the fight, but is now healthy and set to return against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299 next weekend (Sat., March 9, 2024).