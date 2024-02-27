Eddie Hearn offers advice to Dana White: ‘I’m bringing Conor McGregor back, whatever it costs’

Conor McGregor is always going to be a draw.

The biggest star in mixed martial arts (MMA) history has been absent from active competition since his rivalry with Dustin Poirier in 2021. Unfortunately for McGregor, he lost back-to-back bouts with “The Diamond,” the latter of which resulted in a broken leg (watch highlights) that’s sidelined him ever since.

McGregor has been aligned for an expected match up with Lightweight staple, Michael Chandler, after the pair were made coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 31 (TUF) in 2022. They still aren’t officially set to compete, however, and UFC CEO, Dana White, has sounded more and more unsure of a “Notorious” return lately. If it were up to Matchroom Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn, he’d do whatever it takes to get the superstar back in the Octagon.

“I talk to Conor quite a bit and [I believe he wants to fight],” Hearn said on The MMA Hour. “I still think he’s going to want the deal to be right. There comes a point where — sometimes you’ll do a show where you have to give them what they want, because it’s in the best interest of the sport and the business. Maybe I could make more money on a small show than I do promoting [Saul] ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, but what does it mean to my business? What does it mean to DAZN? What does it mean to my reputation with fighters and my opportunity to sign young Mexican fighters coming through?

“In many instances, you take a bath to deliver. If it was me — and it’s not me, and Dana certainly doesn’t need my advice — but I’m bringing McGregor back, whatever it costs,” he continued. “He injects an enthusiasm and a vibrancy into the UFC that no one else can. There is no one in the sport who can make it happen for the UFC and MMA like Conor McGregor. When he comes back, the press conferences, the build-up, the value of the business, the ratings, the pay-per-view numbers [all go up].”

McGregor, 35, has headlined some of the biggest events in combat sports history, and a return — no matter who against — would do big numbers. The Road House star just has to put pen to paper after continuing to get called out by Chandler.