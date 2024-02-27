Video: UFC vet Brendan Schaub flips truck, gets airbagged in social media stunt gone wrong

The only question after flipping your truck is….but did you have fun tho? #keepontruckin #oops pic.twitter.com/bcHx8zZGcT

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has not competed in nearly a decade but remains (somewhat) relevant in the combat sports space for living his life on YouTube; which to date, is appealing to 175,000 subscribers.

I guess they weren’t dissuaded by all those “dumb” theories.

Schaub released a new video this week showcasing his latest social media stunt, though it’s unclear if he meant to roll his truck or simply had a cab camera mounted to record some other silly skit or talking point. Either way, the result was the same.

“Big Brown” appears to have emerged unscathed.

Schaub, now 40, walked away from MMA after losing back-to-back fights to Andrei Arlovski and Travis Browne, the latter of which ended by way of first-round technical knockout. That led to an uncomfortable (and career-ending) conversation with Joe Rogan.

