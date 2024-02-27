Jake Paul injured ahead of this weekend’s boxing return against Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul claims he was “injured” while training for his boxing return.

“The Problem Child” is scheduled for an eight-round cruiserweight showdown opposite Ryan Bourland in the “Serrano vs. Meinke” co-main event on DAZN (sign up here). The card streams live this Sat. night (March 2, 2024) at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Paul did not get into specifics about the nature (or severity) of his injury.

This could be the same injury he suffered in the weeks leading up to the Hasim Rahman Jr. fight that never materialized back in summer 2022. Paul was diagnosed with a broken back from carrying the promotional duties for his strong but silent opponent.

The future MMA star also announced his “injury” in his Instagram stories.

Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) has abandoned his celebrity boxing career (much to the chagrin of money hungry UFC veterans) in hopes to earning himself a legitimate title shot by following a more traditional route, which means starting from the bottom and working his way up.

With or without CTE.

The journey began with a knockout win over Andre August late last year and will continue with Bourland in March — assuming Paul’s injury is minor and designed to generate social media views, unlike this shocking revelation that nearly ended his Anderson Silva fight.

