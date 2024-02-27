Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jake Paul is just a few days away from his next boxing match. This Saturday (March 2, 2024), Paul will return to action opposite 17-2 professional boxer and former golden gloves champion Ryan Bourland in San Juan, Puerto Rico as the co-headliner to Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke.

Having a fight booked this weekend hasn’t stopped Paul from fielding other callouts, however. Per usual, “The Problem Child” is the center of much attention, and he took some time away from his busy fight week to answer some of his recent critics and would-be opponents.

All these guys yap yap yap.



Tyreek - you would get mauled in the ring by me. Lion kills a cheetah every time in a small space. No where to run. Come on brother.



Neeraj - brave for coming to PR all the way from India. But you too small brother. 1 hand is all I need.



Tommy -… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 26, 2024

All these guys yap yap yap.

Tyreek - you would get mauled in the ring by me. Lion kills a cheetah every time in a small space. No where to run. Come on brother.

Neeraj - brave for coming to PR all the way from India. But you too small brother. 1 hand is all I need.

Tommy - you been running for a year now. I’m ready anytime. Offered you 8 figures. You and daddy think it’s worth more…ok bring me the money.

Firstly, Paul addressed NFL star Tyreek Hill, who earlier this week questioned Paul’s toughness and revealed that he wanted to box him or fight in the cage. Paul dismissed the callout, claim Hill “would get mauled in the ring” if they were to face off. It also wouldn’t make a ton of sense for Paul given his career trajectory — it’s been a long time since he fought a non-combat sports athlete in Nate Robinson.

Next up on the list is a more accomplished professional boxer in Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2), whom Paul was linked to potentially box last month. Unfortunately for Goyat, the size discrepancy was too much, as Paul outweighs this would-be opponent by roughly 50 pounds.

Finally, Paul remains open to a rematch with Tommy Fury, the only man to defeat him in the ring as a pro. The rematch has been a money fight since Fury claimed the split-decision victory over Paul in February 2023. According to Paul, however, Fury has been avoiding the rematch in hopes of earning more than the $15-20 million that’s already on the table.

Insomnia

I read some theories that Ryan Garcia trying to cash out of the boxing world sooner than later, but is MMA the way to do so?

Dana Hit me back for real https://t.co/AfPaNAdWyo — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) February 26, 2024

... Who is filming this?!?

Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana grappling in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/GRCheckp6Q — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 26, 2024

Bryce Mitchell might be the most talented MMA fighter in existence. Who else is making the Featherweight Top 10 while training with no one of note in the middle of nowhere?

Yall ever seen a chicken coop MMA cage? The pigs live underneath it pic.twitter.com/El4ZaC0YuU — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) February 23, 2024

Michael Johnson gets a chance to fight back up the ladder against recently ranked Matt Frevola. Can “The Menace” get it done?

Trying to punk Dan Henderson feels like a bad idea ...

It’s not smart to pick a fight with anyone.



Less smart to fight a guy that use to get hit for a living.



Just plain stupid to fight a former professional fighter.



Idiotic to try me. — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) February 26, 2024

Two of the best to ever do it.

Jon Jones met Fedor Emelianenko at the PFL vs. Bellator event



“I love you Fedor, you’re one of my favorites always forever”



( : @AnaHissa)



pic.twitter.com/RxPzQeCpNz — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) February 25, 2024

Both of Brandon Royval’s legs took some damage in the UFC Mexico City main event.

Brandon Royval grimaces in pain attempting to stand up and exit the #UFCMexico post-fight press conference pic.twitter.com/1Pw593NQMj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 25, 2024

Related Matches To Make After UFC Mexico City

Slips, rips, and KO clips

One of the legendary collisions between boxing’s four kings!

The rematch between Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns was an INSTANT classic #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Nn8JGb4ubA — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 26, 2024

Throwing kicks while wearing armor sounds wildly exhausting.

Fight Nights keeping the memory of M-1 Medieval alive. Solid shield GNP from the Red Knight. pic.twitter.com/YlqK16ueCw — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 23, 2024

You CANNOT wait this long to address the ninja choke. It’s not a problem to worry about later!

Fabian Reyna puts Jovanny Flores to sleep in 18 seconds with a ninja choke!#FuryFC86 pic.twitter.com/kfO9nJ08sr — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) February 24, 2024

Random Land

RIP Alex Trebek.

Alex Trebek explains that people used to think he was a black man and then they show a brief clip of him and it immediately makes sense. pic.twitter.com/uTR3VK72Xd — Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) February 23, 2024

Midnight Music: Rock, 1999

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.