MMAmania.com’s ‘Prospect of the Month:’ Jacobe Smith

By Alexander Behunin
Jacobe Smith
Rich Burmaster

The common goal among most up-and-coming regional (or international) mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects is to one day compete for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Other major promotions such as Bellator MMA, Professional Fighter’s Leagues, and ONE Championship are not far behind. Literally, countless prospects across the globe are all working toward the same career goal, making it difficult to stand out in the sea of competition. As often as possible, MMAmania.com will highlight a different combat sports prospect to keep your eyes on.

Jacobe Smith

Age: 28

Height: 6’2”

Weight class: Welterweight

Record: 8-0

Gym: Fortis MMA

High-level college wrestlers moving over to MMA after their wrestling career is over isn’t a new thing - look at Daniel Cormier, Cain Velasquez, Ben Askren, and Bo Nickal. However, at the rate that MMA is continuing to grow, more and more college wrestlers are going to look to MMA rather than the Olympics or WWE.

Jacobe Smith is going to be the next former college wrestler to make a big impact in MMA. Smith wrestled at Oklahoma State where he had a very good career that was plagued by injuries. Once he was done with college, he started training at America Kickboxing Academy - with fellow Oklahoma State alumni Daniel Cormier. He quickly earned a 3-0 record with three first-round knockouts.

Smith would sign with Texas-based regional promotion Fury Fighting Championship (Fury FC) after his third win. After another first-round knockout and a hard-fought unanimous decision win, it was time for a change - he switched gyms from AKA to Fortis MMA, under the watch of Sayif Saud in Dallas, TX. And since that move, he has taken a big step forward in his young career.

Smith is currently haunting the Welterweight division in Fury FC, running through whoever the matchmakers give him.
Last week at Fury FC 86 (Fri., Feb. 23, 2024), he knocked out Jared McLoughlin in 18 seconds and went viral for his wacky celebration.

At 8-0, with six knockouts and not really showing a chink in his armor - it’s only a matter of time before the UFC picks him up. But if I were to guess, he is going to headline an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series this year.

Nevertheless, get used to hearing his name because the more he develops, the more he will dominate the sport of MMA.

Check out some more highlights!

For more regional MMA news and notes click here.

