‘Just watch and enjoy:’ UFC Vegas 87’s Shamil Gaziev doesn’t ‘understand the hate’ for main event

Shamil Gaziev has quickly entered an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) main event spotlight.

After a raucous event in Mexico City, UFC returns to its compact and cozy APEX Facility venue in Las Vegas. Taking center stage atop the line up will be the pair of Heavyweights, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and the undefeated 12-0 prospect, Gaziev.

Gaziev made his promotional debut against Martin Buday at UFC 296 in December 2023. The Contender Series contract winner finished his opposition with a second round technical knockout and now could find himself in the division’s Top 15 come next week. Despite Rozenstruik’s current spot at No. 12 in the rankings, fans have been vocally upset with UFC Vegas 87 and its main event, which confuses the rising prospect.

“I don’t understand the hate, first they say Heavyweight need a new blood, and when new blood comes through they’re complaining,” Gaziev tweeted. “Just watch [eyes emoji] and enjoy [smiley face emoji]”

With only one decision on his record thus far, the 34-year-old Gaziev has been a consistent finisher and has momentum on his side against a rebound-seeking “Bigi Boy.” Rozenstruik last fought in a losing effort against new top contender, Jailton Almeida, when he fell short via a first round rear-naked choke in May 2023.

