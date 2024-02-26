Henry Cejudo calls out Brandon Moreno for Noche UFC Sphere scrap

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo has his targets set on another fight in the UFC, and he now has the ‘who,’ the ‘when,’ and the ‘where’ figured out.

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Cejudo called out former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. “The Baby Faced Assassin” fought on Saturday’s UFC Mexico City card, dropping a split decision to Brandon Royval in the main event. That didn’t stop “Triple C” from demanding Moreno next.

“So what fight would be better than ‘Triple C’ vs. Brandon Moreno, the Mexican-American vs. the true Mexican?” Cejudo asked. “And they come together, they do a five round showdown at the Sphere, in Las Vegas, for Mexican Independence Day?”

The promotion’s big Noche UFC event set for September 14th has recently been upgraded from a Fight Night event to UFC 306 — a full pay-per-view. That means the UFC will be stacking the card as high as they can.

“I like it. I think if there’s any way we should settle it, and enough talking, enough cringing, enough antics, and enough all of that? The only way to get it on, Brandon Moreno, is I accept your challenge. Let’s do it, Mexican Independence Day. What you got? You gonna sign that contract? Are you a Mexican, or a Mexican’t?”

I know what you’re thinking: didn’t Henry Cejudo say he’d retire if he lost to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298? There certainly was a lot of talk like that from the Olympic gold medalist. The key point he was making, though, was that he wasn’t interested in continuing to fight without it being for a championship title.

Moreno competes at flyweight while Cejudo has been fighting up a weight class at bantamweight for his past four fight. Does this mean Henry is giving up on 135 and moving back down to 125 where he first won UFC gold? It’s not a bad path back to the title. While flyweight is full of killers, the same guys keep getting title shots. Cejudo clearly wants to snatch a title, and this could be his best path.