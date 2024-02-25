 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ilia Topuria kicks off Real Madrid vs. Sevilla for 85,000 fans at Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Real Madrid continues to support their fellow countryman Ilia Topuria, pushing the new featherweight champion to super stardom in Spain.

By Ryan Harkness
Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

New UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria was honored in his home country today as he got to take part in the ceremonial kickoff to start Real Madrid’s soccer game against Sevilla.

The game took place at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the 85,000 seat home of Real Madrid. Topuria has aspired to fight there one day, and given his rising popularity in Spain, it just may come together later this year.

Topuria made his appearance in a suit carrying his new title over his shoulder. After shaking hands with members of both Real Madrid and Sevilla, he gave a nice accurate kick of the ball — no off kilter business like Conor McGregor.

During his rise as a 145 pound contender, several stars for Real Madrid came out in support of Topuria. That in turn led to more Spanish fans for the UFC fighter. By the time he earned his spot as No. 1 contender he seemed to have the entire country behind him. It will be interesting to see how mobilized Spain becomes now that “El Matador” has defeated Alexander Volkanovski and claimed UFC gold.

The UFC has said they plan on traveling to Spain to take advantage of the groundswell of popularity that Topuria has, but nothing specific is confirmed yet. No opponent has been settled on, either. Will it be Alexander Volkanovski, who certainly deserves a rematch after years holding the title? Or will he take time off to recover from his second KO loss in less than six months, opening the door for Brian Ortega or perhaps Max Holloway?

There’s plenty of exciting options for Ilia Topuria, and hopefully a stadium show at Santiago Bernabeu. The UFC is notoriously iffy on stadium shows, but maybe Santiago Bernabeu’s retractable roof could ease some of UFC CEO Dana White’s reluctance.

