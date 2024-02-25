Ryan Garcia is willing to cross over from boxing to MMA to shut up bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

That’s according to Garcia himself on social media. The former interim WBC lightweight champion has been going back and forth with O’Malley for a while now — “Suga” has said he’d like a piece of Garcia or Gervonta Davis in the boxing ring some day. That probably wouldn’t work out so well for Sean, but if Ryan were to step into the Octagon...

“I’d fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC that’s it but Dana you’d have to cut me that real check,” Garcia wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I’d fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC that’s it but Dana you’d have to cut me that real check. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) February 25, 2024

Alright rainbow head, There is only one way to find out… Dana let’s do this pic.twitter.com/3MglJYmbhQ — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) February 25, 2024

He then shared a back and forth with O’Malley in his private messages.

“Brother I KILL YOU within minutes,” O’Malley wrote.

“Say less for real set it up rainbow head,” Garcia replied.

“Alright rainbow head, there is only one way to find out,” he captioned the exchange. “Dana let’s do this.”

First Garcia will have to get past WBC junior welterweight champ Devin Haney first. They tussle in New York City on April 20th, and if the bookies are to be believed, it’s gonna be a stiff test for Garcia. They have him a +400 dog against the -500 favorite Haney.

While Garcia is still considered one of the best names in boxing right now, he’s considered a bit of a troubled fighter with all sorts of drama in his personal life. He has pulled out of fights citing mental health issues, and is in a longstanding feud with his own promoters at Golden Boy. He recently lost to Gervonta Davis before bouncing back with a win in December.

Haney is currently on quite the roll at 31-0, and seems laser focused on securing his place at the top. As opposed to, say, calling out UFC fighters.

What say you, Maniacs? Are you interested in seeing whether Garcia is willing to actually step into the cage? Or should he stay in his lane and concentrate on Haney?