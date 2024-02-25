Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios rebooking is ‘Fake News!’

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios didn’t end up going down in Mexico City as planned due to a last minute illness suffered by Rosas. And we’re talking last minute: by all accounts, the fight was scrapped less than five minutes before both men were set to make the walk.

Announcers on the broadcast teased that the fight may be re-booked for next week’s event back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that was the plan, with the re-booked bout happening at a catchweight so both men wouldn’t have to happen again. The official UFC News twitter account confirmed it would go down March 2nd at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev.

But no one bothered to confirm this with Ricky Turcios, it seems.

“FAKE NEWS,” Turcios declared on his Instagram. “No fight contract has been signed yet for a new date. Last night Rosas Jr. said no fight literally five minutes before the walk out to fight in the octagon. Rosas Jr. said no to facing me in the octagon in front of his 20,000 Mexican fans in Mexico City. Rosas Jr. disrespected the Bushido code... very unprofessional.”

From there Turcios seemed to imply he was considering the last minute cancellation by Rosas as a victory for him.

“Ricky ‘TheUltimateFighter’ wins in Mexico City!” he declared. “Viva Mexico! Thank you to all my friends, family, and all the fans. ALL LOVE.”

Since then, Turcios has deleted the message, which leaves things in a state of limbo. Has the UFC come back and made things right with Ricky? Will they swap him out for someone else? We’ll have to wait for another official announcement ... and then see if the fighters confirm that announcement, since the UFC keeps announcing fights without everyone locked in properly.