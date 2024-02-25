 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 303, UFC 306 announced with dates, locations

By Alexander Behunin
UFC 296: Rakhmonov v Thompson Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

2024 is starting to take shape.

During the UFC Mexico City broadcast, two gigantic events were officially announced for later this year: UFC 303 and UFC 306.

Here are the details!

UFC 303 will take place June 29, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will wrap up the 12th annual International Fight Week, which includes the UFC Hall of Fame and the infamous UFC Fan Expo.

UFC 306 will also go down in Las Vegas but not at the T-Mobile Arena, instead it will take place in The Sphere for the highly anticipated second Noche UFC event on Sept. 14. And according to UFC CEO Dana White, “It will be the greatest live combat sports show of all time.”

As of now, here is the 2024 UFC pay-per-view schedule.

Sat., March 9: UFC 299 “O’Malley vs. Vera 2” - Miami, FL
Sat., April 13: UFC 300 “Pereira vs. Hill” - Las Vegas
Sat., May 3: UFC 301 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Sat., June 1: UFC 302 - TBD (Rumors of a return to Newark, NJ)
Sat., June 29: UFC 303 - Las Vegas
UFC 304: TBD (Rumors of a return to Manchester, England, UK)
UFC 305: TBD
Sat., Sept. 17: UFC 306 - Las Vegas

Buckle up Maniacs, it’s going to be a fun action-filled year.

Stick with Mania for further UFC PPV news.

