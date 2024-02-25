2024 is starting to take shape.

During the UFC Mexico City broadcast, two gigantic events were officially announced for later this year: UFC 303 and UFC 306.

Here are the details!

UFC 303 will take place June 29, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will wrap up the 12th annual International Fight Week, which includes the UFC Hall of Fame and the infamous UFC Fan Expo.

The 12th annual @UFC International Fight Week celebration is set for June 24-June 30 in Las Vegas!



The week-long celebration includes #UFC303, the UFC Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, and UFC X.



All 2024 IFW Information ➡️: https://t.co/siyB2RnRNbhttps://t.co/siyB2RnRNb — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 25, 2024

UFC 306 will also go down in Las Vegas but not at the T-Mobile Arena, instead it will take place in The Sphere for the highly anticipated second Noche UFC event on Sept. 14. And according to UFC CEO Dana White, “It will be the greatest live combat sports show of all time.”

As of now, here is the 2024 UFC pay-per-view schedule.

Sat., March 9: UFC 299 “O’Malley vs. Vera 2” - Miami, FL

Sat., April 13: UFC 300 “Pereira vs. Hill” - Las Vegas

Sat., May 3: UFC 301 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Sat., June 1: UFC 302 - TBD (Rumors of a return to Newark, NJ)

Sat., June 29: UFC 303 - Las Vegas

UFC 304: TBD (Rumors of a return to Manchester, England, UK)

UFC 305: TBD

Sat., Sept. 17: UFC 306 - Las Vegas

Buckle up Maniacs, it’s going to be a fun action-filled year.

Stick with Mania for further UFC PPV news.