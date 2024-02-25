Video! Dana White reacts to UFC Mexico City crowd brawl: ‘I have never seen any sh—t like that in my life’

Ah, an insane crowd fight at a UFC event - it never gets old.

During the end of Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan, in which Torres continued his first-round finish streak by submitting Duncan via a rear-naked choke (watch highlights), there was an absolutely insane UFC Mexico City crowd fight that took place.

Check out the footage below.

Best angle of the brawl in the stands #UFCMéxico pic.twitter.com/lMBYsXynU7 — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) February 25, 2024

The brawl was insanely violent and included two knockout blows. The concerning thing is there was no security in sight - not one.

UFC CEO Dana White was asked about the brawl during the UFC Mexico City post-fight press conference (watch here).

“So, the fight in the crowd doesn't look good for the UFC? I mean, that never happens. It literally never happens. It happened here in Mexico City,” White said. “The crazy thing about that fight, when it broke out, it felt like it kept going on forever, so I ran over there to watch it, and nobody stopped it. I was waiting for security to come out and they just let them go until it was over. That is one of the craziest things I have ever seen. I don’t think it's a bad look for the UFC....I think after everyone saw that, nobody wanted to try that again. No security! The fight went on until the fight was over. I have never seen any shit like that in my life. Crazy!”

Saying that brawls never happen is kind of a weird hill to die on, especially when they do occur quite often - maybe not as insane as the one from UFC Mexico City, but crowd fights are UFC shows are a thing.

