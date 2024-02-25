It’s on! Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios rebooked for UFC Vegas 87 at unknown catchweight

Sorry, UFC Mexico City, Las Vegas got your fight.

Minutes before Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios were scheduled to make the walk to the octagon, the UFC Mexico City broadcast announced that the fight was canceled due to Rosas Jr. falling ill.

UFC CEO Dana White took to his social media to say the fight had been rebooked for UFC Vegas 87, which takes place next Sat. at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. White would later reveal during the UFC Mexico City post-fight press conference that since the fighters successfully made weight, they would be fighting at a catchweight next week. The weight is currently unknown.

Rosas Jr. (8-1) is riding high off his first-round knockout of Terrance Mitchell at Noche UFC (watch highlights) and is 2-1 in the promotion.

Turcios (12-3) is also 2-1 in the UFC and is riding a one-fight win streak. The Ultimate Fighter season 29 winner has not been as active as he’d like to be, however, getting a fight in March could set him up for a busy 2024.

