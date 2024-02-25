 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video! Watch UFC Mexico City post-fight press conference live stream

With UFC Mexico City a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) of fights on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event rematch between former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and perennial contender Brandon Royval, a co-headliner involving top-flight featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega, and the return of 19-year-old bantamweight phenom Raul Rosas Jr., there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE around 1:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company CEO, Dana White.

