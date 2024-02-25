Brandon Royval did just enough to outlast former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in the main event last night (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at UFC Mexico City live on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The co-main event of the evening saw Brian Ortega knock off fellow UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez with a comeback submission in the third round (see HERE).

Along with the two marquee matchups, UFC Mexico City produced from top to bottom. From back-and-forth wars to gut-wrenching submissions, the action delivered as advertised. Check out some of the memorable moments below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Flyweight prospect Ronaldo Rodriguez looked impressive in his debut when he submitted Denys Bondar with a buzzer-beating, rear-naked choke

Edgar Chairez finally settled the score with fellow flyweight Daniel Lacerda when he stopped the Brazilian with a nasty triangle choke in the first round

Lightweights Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado went to war over the course of three bloody rounds, which saw “Golden Boy” escape with the decision win

Despite popping his shoulder out, bantamweight veteran Raoni Barcelos returned to the UFC win column with a rear-naked choke finish over Cristian Quinonez (watch HERE)

Manuel Torres pushed his UFC lightweight record to 3-0 with a swift submission finish over Chris Duncan (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Mexico City post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado

Performance of the Night: Brian Ortega

Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres

For complete UFC Mexico City results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.