Brandon Royval did just enough to outlast former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in the main event last night (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at UFC Mexico City live on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The co-main event of the evening saw Brian Ortega knock off fellow UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez with a comeback submission in the third round (see HERE).
Along with the two marquee matchups, UFC Mexico City produced from top to bottom. From back-and-forth wars to gut-wrenching submissions, the action delivered as advertised. Check out some of the memorable moments below and let us know which one stood out the most:
- Flyweight prospect Ronaldo Rodriguez looked impressive in his debut when he submitted Denys Bondar with a buzzer-beating, rear-naked choke
- Edgar Chairez finally settled the score with fellow flyweight Daniel Lacerda when he stopped the Brazilian with a nasty triangle choke in the first round
- Lightweights Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado went to war over the course of three bloody rounds, which saw “Golden Boy” escape with the decision win
- Despite popping his shoulder out, bantamweight veteran Raoni Barcelos returned to the UFC win column with a rear-naked choke finish over Cristian Quinonez (watch HERE)
- Manuel Torres pushed his UFC lightweight record to 3-0 with a swift submission finish over Chris Duncan (highlights HERE)
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Mexico City post-fight bonus winners below:
- Fight of the Night: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado
- Performance of the Night: Brian Ortega
- Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres
