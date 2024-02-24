 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIVA LA MEXICO! Watch Manuel Torres steamroll Chris Duncan with nasty rear-naked choke | UFC Mexico City

By Dan Hiergesell
Manuel Torres took his game to another level earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at UFC Mexico City live on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, when the lightweight prospect stopped Chris Duncan with a beautiful rear-naked choke in the first round.

Torres is known for his long striking and crisp technique on the feet, but after Duncan caught him coming in during the opening moments of the first round “El Loco” leaned heavily on his grappling. He was able to outmuscle Duncan along the cage and eventually brought the action to the canvas with a unique standing kimura attempt into a takedown.

Duncan, who had never been submitted before tonight, tried to fight and defend. But once Torres found his back “El Loco” quickly locked up the rear-naked choke before Duncan had a second to react. The tap came a few seconds later.

Torres, 28, is 3-0 since joining the UFC’s crowded lightweight division back in 2022 and now has 14 first-round finishes to his name. If the Mexican youngster can continue to turn in performances like this one then the promotion could usher him along quite nicely, especially with Dana White’s big push for Mexico.

