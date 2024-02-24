Raoni Barcelos had to fight through a popped shoulder earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at UFC Mexico City live on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, but still captured a late submission (rear-naked choke) finish over fellow bantamweight Cristian Quinonez.

This “Prelims” headliner was a fire fight from the opening bell. Quinonez was on the attack right away as he relied on his length and light movement around the cage to find openings. However, Quinonez held his head high in defense, which allowed Barcelos to find a home for some big shots. Along the way, Barcelos ended up popping his shoulder out. He discussed it with his corner before the start of the second round, they popped it back in, and he continued to fight.

In the third round, both bantamweights were looking to put a stamp on their performances. Quinonez remained aggressive, but that allowed Barcelos the chance to slide in and score a slick takedown. From there, the veteran Brazilian worked his way to Quinonez’s back and swiftly sunk in the choke.

Check out the final moments in the above player and also below:

RAONI BARCELOS STILL GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/JrMwdwKoXc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 25, 2024

For complete UFC Mexico City results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.