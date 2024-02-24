 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Raoni Barcelos pops out shoulder, still stuns Mexican crowd with late submission | UFC Mexico City

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Raoni Barcelos had to fight through a popped shoulder earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at UFC Mexico City live on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, but still captured a late submission (rear-naked choke) finish over fellow bantamweight Cristian Quinonez.

This “Prelims” headliner was a fire fight from the opening bell. Quinonez was on the attack right away as he relied on his length and light movement around the cage to find openings. However, Quinonez held his head high in defense, which allowed Barcelos to find a home for some big shots. Along the way, Barcelos ended up popping his shoulder out. He discussed it with his corner before the start of the second round, they popped it back in, and he continued to fight.

In the third round, both bantamweights were looking to put a stamp on their performances. Quinonez remained aggressive, but that allowed Barcelos the chance to slide in and score a slick takedown. From there, the veteran Brazilian worked his way to Quinonez’s back and swiftly sunk in the choke.

Check out the final moments in the above player and also below:

LIVE! Stream UFC Mexico City On ESPN+

PIVOTAL FLYWEIGHT FRACAS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 24, 2024, with a pivotal Flyweight fracas between former 125-pound kingpin, Brandon Moreno, and most recent title challenger, Brandon Royval, who replaces the red-hot (and injured) Iraqi “Prince,” Amir Albazi. In UFC Mexico City’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders, Yair Rodriguez (No. 3) and Brian Ortega (No. 4), will run it back after their initial encounter ended prematurely via gross injury.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

For complete UFC Mexico City results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania