Looks like @JonnyBones is rooting for @francis_ngannou when he takes on @anthonyjoshua #PFLvsBellator | #JoshuaNgannou | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/tqH1xAOm79

Jon Jones crashed the long-awaited PFL vs. Bellator event earlier today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) live on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN PPV from inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the reigning UFC heavyweight king made a surprise broadcast appearance to deliver a message to Francis Ngannou.

Saturday’s event between PFL and Bellator MMA was a once-in-a-lifetime card for fight fans everywhere. It was a clash of the best champions and fighters from each promotion following their official merger late last year. Some of the biggest names in combat sports made the trip out to Saudi Arabia to see the show live and that included UFC’s current heavyweight champion.

Jones has history with Ngannou — who signed with PFL last year following a nasty split with UFC — but the two heavyweights were never able to settle their differences inside of the cage. Instead, they’ve let their ongoing feud playout over social media and the few instances in which they crossed paths in person. This happened once before last year when Jones and Ngannou finally shared an intense faceoff.

Ngannou, who is coming off a decision loss to Tyson Fury late last year, is already scheduled to make his second professional boxing appearance next month against heavyweight standout Anthony Joshua (details HERE). After that, Ngannou is expected to finally make his long-awaited PFL debut against the winner of Saturday’s main event between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader.

On Saturday, Jones was asked about Ngannou’s upcoming tilt with Joshua and had the following to say:

“I’m rooting for Francis to win only because his story, how far he’s come in life, and him being a fellow mixed martial artist,” said Jones. “How could you not root for Francis? Francis is a wonderful, stand-up person. So I’m rooting for Francis.

“But Anthony Joshua has been doing this since he was a young boy. I’m the type of guy who gives respect where it’s due. So if I personally had to put my money on it — not that I gamble — I would put it on Anthony Joshua. But I am rooting for Francis. Sorry, Francis.”

Jones was then asked about his long-awaited matchup with Ngannou and of course the UFC champion said he’d win. That promoted the following response from Ngannou, who remained in his cageside seat the entire time:

Jon Jones was asked if he’d ever fight Francis Ngannou.



He says he’d beat Stipe Miocic, Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou.#PFLvsBellatorpic.twitter.com/TxxaD8vl6e — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 24, 2024

Ngannou to Jones: “In your dreams, you’re fucking fat”pic.twitter.com/8rZJ2cZOqX — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 24, 2024

“In your dreams, you’re f—king fat,” Ngannou said.

As for Jones, he’s still nursing a torn pectoral that sidelined him late last year and kept him off the upcoming UFC 300 card this April. It’s unknown at this time when “Bones” will be back in action, but he’s expected to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in his return.

For complete PFL vs. Bellator MMA results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.