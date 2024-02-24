Raul Rosas Jr. was removed from his bantamweight fight against Ricky Turcios at the very last second earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at UFC Mexico City live on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

According to the UFC Mexico City broadcast team, Rosas Jr. was forced to withdraw due to illness. He was apparently fighting the illness all day long and tried everything he could to stay on the card. Rosas Jr vs. Turcios was the next fight up on the main card before the disappointing cancelation was announced.

This is a crushing blow for a card built around Mexico’s young crop of talented fighters, which includes the 19-year-old Rosas Jr. He was a sizeable betting favorite to walk into UFC Mexico City and take care of business against Turcios, who has been average at best since his tenure on The Ultimate Fighter. A victory for Rosas Jr. could have propelled him into a top 15 matchup his next time out, but he’ll have to get over this illness before returning.

Luckily, UFC is trying to keep the matchup in tact and plans to move it to next weekend’s UFC Vegas 87 card in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a shame Rosas Jr. couldn’t compete in front of his Mexican fanbase this weekend, but a quick turnaround next week wouldn’t be the worst thing.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the UFC’s plans to move the matchup to next weekend following the last-second cancelation. See below:

On his IG Live, Dana White says that Rosas Jr. vs. Turcios will take place at the UFC Apex next weekend — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 25, 2024

For complete UFC Mexico City results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.