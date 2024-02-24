Ronaldo Rodriguez looked dangerous in his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at UFC Mexico City live on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, stopping flyweight Denys Bondar via rear-naked choke with one second left in the second round.

Bondar looked good in the early going as he landed hard right hands and a few timely takedowns. Rodriguez was tough, though, despite making his debut on the bright stage in Mexico. He escaped multiple times and started to find a home for punches on the feet. Bondar kept his efforts up, but he looked to be slowing.

The second round was a back and forth affair offering a nasty spinning back elbow on the feet by Bondar. Rodriguez continued to absorb every shot and push forward. He eventually found his way to back control and started to land heavy punches. Bondar tried to defend, but that only provided Rodriguez a chance to grab a hold of the rear-naked choke and squeeze to beat the clock.

Check out the final moments in the above video player and below:

LAST SECOND SUBMISISON FOR THE DEBUTANT RODRIGUEZ #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/Bz7wgr9p5W — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 25, 2024

Rodriguez, 24, is now 9-1 in his last 10 professional fights. The young flyweight did lose his fight on The Contender Series back in 2020, but he looks ready to test the ranks at 125 pounds. Bondar is a very skilled fighter and Rodriguez pretty much walked through everything he offered.

