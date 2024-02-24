Highlights! Aaron Pico gets revenge, stops Henry Corrales with impressive TKO | PFL vs Bellator

Aaron Pico unloads elbows to get the stoppage in the 1st round!! #PFLvsBellator LIVE NOW ESPNEWS & ESPN+ https://t.co/cJUXOuQ94d https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/bDV9v1rZhn

Aaron Pico suffered a first-round knockout win against Henry Corrales back in Jan 2019. Five years later, the wrestling standout returned the favor.

Originally set to face Gabriel Braga in a Featherweight affair, Pico was matched up with Corrales a week from fight night after Braga was pulled in order for him to face Patricio Pitbull on the card, a fight that went up in smoke last-minute.

From the jump, both men came out aggressive trying to dictate the pace, Pico found success with his striking and tried to mix in some wrestling, as well. Towards the tail-end of the first round, Pico slammed Corrales down to the mat and started to unleash vicious elbow to forced a stoppage win with six second left in the round.

After the fight, things got a bit chippy between the two rivals, but cooler heads prevailed and the two eventually shook hands and went their separate ways. Pico improves to 13-4 in his pro MMA career and extends his win streak to three straight.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.