From social media influencers to ski slope fanboys, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is willing to test his manhood against just about anyone. This also includes U.S. Navy SEALS.

Earlier this week, Strickland took to social media to comment about the training that Navy SEALS go through and how it wouldn’t stack up against his everyday mixed martial arts (MMA) regiment. It was a brash outlook from the former UFC champion and one that really wasn’t received well. At the end of the day, Navy SEALS are some of the toughest individuals on the planet who are asked to do the toughest jobs.

“I don’t think there’s one f—king Navy Seal who could survive a week training with me,” said Strickland. “I’m kind of sick of seeing it, cause you guys think you’re badass, come train with me for a week. I’ll show you what’s up, I’ll f—king break you.”

As expected, it didn’t take long before Strickland received backlash on social media. This included a Navy SEAL himself, who spent about one minute explaining to the UFC fighter how his training is vastly different. Needless to say, Strickland got put in his place.

Check it out below:

Navy Seal calls out Sean Strickland for challenging the Navy Seals. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/050fuccTuX — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 22, 2024

“Sean we get it, you’re a badass bro. But check it out, your training partners get millions of dollars and they actually live. My swim buddies, they die every single year. Do you have any idea what the means? We’ve already proven that any kind of beatdown will not break us, but our training will simply just end your career, Sean. I’m talking about skin grafts on the thighs. “You talk about taking people’s souls from their body. Well, me and my boys, we’ve actually taken a lot of real souls from people. You know what I’m saying bro? “Your training is absolutely brutal man we get it, but your training doesn’t kill dudes every single year and that’s the world that we live in. “My best advice for you, Sean, is to stay in the Octagon and keep fighting for that next purse and us SEALS will keep fighting for your freedom.”

Strickland, who is one of the most outspoken members of the UFC roster today, has issued some sparring/training invitations in the past. Maybe the former UFC middleweight king will put his own money where his mouth is this time around and subject himself to some good old-fashioned Navy SEAL training.

