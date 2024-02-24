Tai Tuivasa did not miss his chance to rip one of his infamous “Shoeys” during WWE’s 2024 Elimination Chamber event Saturday morning (Feb. 24, 2024) in Perth, Australia, and it was downright fabulous.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight contender is well-known for his knockout abilities inside of the cage, but “Bam Bam” may be more popular because of his fan-friendly “Shoey,” in which he chugs beer out of a shoe. Tuivasa has been doing this for years now. It first started out as a post-fight celebration for his UFC victories then Tuivasa was asked to do one just about everywhere he went. The Australian fighter loves to drink beer so he doesn’t mind.

On Saturday, Tuivasa was front and center for WWE’s Elimination Chamber event in Perth. Tuivasa had prime seats right along ringside so he wasn’t difficult to find. Australian wrestler, Grayson Waller, eventually made his way over to “Bam Bam” and asked for two golden shoes. That’s when the two Australian natives chugged a “Shoey” to the cheer of the crowd. It was a pretty cool moment and another instance of UFC crossing over into the world of pro wrestling.

Check it out in the above video player.

Tuivasa, 30, has been struggling of late inside of the Octagon. He has lost his last three UFC fights with two of them coming by way of knockout. “Bam Bam” has been fighting some of the best heavyweights on the UFC roster, but he’ll need to right the ship in 2024. Tuivasa will have his chance to do just that when he headlines UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card in Las Vegas on Mar. 16 against Marcin Tybura.