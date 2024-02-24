 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jiu-jitsu ace Craig Jones scores flying off-the-wall triangle, submits former UFC fighter | Karate Combat 44

Jiu-jitsu black belt Craig Jones is on a wave all his own. The two-time Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) silver medalist and head of Austin, Texas’s B Team Jiu-Jitsu has become a prominent figure in MMA in recent years, in large part because he’s become a top grappling coach for fighters. Jones has worked extensively with former champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, notably helping Volkanovski deal with Islam Makhachev’s dominant ground game.

Craig has also made it a habit of strangling UFC fighters in effortless fashion. In the highlight clip above, Craig takes on UFC Welterweight veteran Phillip Rowe — a black belt in his own right — at the Karate Combat 44 event in Mexico City, Mexico, which took place on Friday (Feb. 23, 2024).

Early in the match, Craig uses an overhook and wrist control to shove Rowe into the slanted walls of the Karate Combat pit. As Rowe leans into the wall, Craig jumps for a flying triangle, partially kicking off the pit in the process. It’s not quite the “Showtime” kick, but it is yet another impressive display of creativity from the Australian.

