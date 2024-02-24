Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jiu-jitsu black belt Craig Jones is on a wave all his own. The two-time Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) silver medalist and head of Austin, Texas’s B Team Jiu-Jitsu has become a prominent figure in MMA in recent years, in large part because he’s become a top grappling coach for fighters. Jones has worked extensively with former champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, notably helping Volkanovski deal with Islam Makhachev’s dominant ground game.

Craig has also made it a habit of strangling UFC fighters in effortless fashion. In the highlight clip above, Craig takes on UFC Welterweight veteran Phillip Rowe — a black belt in his own right — at the Karate Combat 44 event in Mexico City, Mexico, which took place on Friday (Feb. 23, 2024).

Early in the match, Craig uses an overhook and wrist control to shove Rowe into the slanted walls of the Karate Combat pit. As Rowe leans into the wall, Craig jumps for a flying triangle, partially kicking off the pit in the process. It’s not quite the “Showtime” kick, but it is yet another impressive display of creativity from the Australian.

Craig Jones with the flying triangle off the pit wall against Phil Rowe. Mexican Ground Karate > Shotokan #KC44 pic.twitter.com/m6nrXqQ3b2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 24, 2024

Insomnia

Tony Ferguson listened to this speech and heard, “Don’t ever retire. You can still be champion. CSO!”

Rampage Jackson giving Tony Ferguson life advice on his podcast today is wholesome AF pic.twitter.com/yxcxQy4BOf — OOC MMA (@oocmma) February 22, 2024

Takeru is wildly tough, and Superlek’s shin must be like iron. How does shin beat knee?!?

Takeru's MRI scan revealed that he fractured his left knee in two places.



"When I checked the low kick in the first round, I felt like my knee was going to break. It will take some time, but I will start moving on to the next steps." pic.twitter.com/rAKbsvcv0Q — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 22, 2024

I’m enjoying the rise of Georgian MMA. Poor Guram Kutateladze is bring the average down despite being quite good!

Active Georgian UFC fighters' records in the promotion:



Ilia Topuria 7-0

Merab Dvalishvili 10-2

Roman Dolidze 6-3

Giga Chikadze 8-1

Guram Kutateladze 1-2

Total 32-8

Percentage 80%



Not bad for a 3,7M-population country. — Al Zullino (@phre) February 22, 2024

Yair Rodriguez has to be one of the most unique fighters in UFC history. Nobody kicks like him!

The kicks of Yair "El Pantera" Rodríguez pic.twitter.com/PhMDS3ufjA — Miguel Class (@MigClass) February 22, 2024

A less friendly Alex Pereira sparring clip than last night ...

Pereira being a menace as usual pic.twitter.com/LjCpPW2rcq — AJ (@PrestigePrince9) February 22, 2024

The last time a former Welterweight champion went up to Middleweight and fought Paulo Costa, it didn’t end so hot.

Usman 185 lbs looks interesting.

Gourmet Chen Chen couldn’t finish him even short notice . I might — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 23, 2024

Watching high-level fighters goof around with martial arts is fun.

Quick sparring session between Jon Jones and Superbon



( : Jon Jones Instagram) pic.twitter.com/QffJxLgSVO — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) February 22, 2024

Inject top-notch unranked Lightweight match ups into my veins.

Lightweight Showdown



Joel Álvarez takes on Mateusz Rębecki on April 27th at #UFCVegas91 in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/ORGGCPgINC — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) February 23, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Nasty neck crank angle on this anaconda choke:

How many Strawweight knockouts have you seen that look like THIS? Tina Black is probably UFC bound after that right hand.

OUT........ COLD!!!!!



TINA BLACK IS YOUR NEW CHAMPION!!#A1Combat18 pic.twitter.com/jdl2CqJN0L — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 23, 2024

Not for the squeamish!

You don't play Muay Thai.



Maaten Sit.Jaopho with an unfortunate leg break in his fight against Annas Sasiprapa Gym at today's Rajadamnern show.



via @MuayThaiAuthor pic.twitter.com/sFWuXypzTH — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 23, 2024

Random Land

Panda diplomacy is my new favorite term.

Fun fact: China owns ALL (but 1) pandas in the world. Any new pandas born, no matter where, are still citizens of China and must be returned to China by their 4th birthday. They gift-lend pandas to countries they like and when you piss them off, they take back their pandas https://t.co/UHgDjGnsaI — Champagne Champion (@ChampagneThames) February 22, 2024

