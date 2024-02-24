Despite losing his last seven trips to the Octagon, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend, Tony Ferguson, has no plans of retiring anytime soon. In fact, “El Cucuy” will look to compete “until the wheels fall off.”

To say that Ferguson’s current losing streak is shocking would be an understatement. The lightweight veteran had won 12-straight fights from 2013-2019, including a submission win over Kevin Lee in 2017 that won “El Cucuy” the interim 155-pound strap. It looked like Ferguson was going to stay on top for years to come, but everything went down hill in 2020.

Ferguson was matched up against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for another shot at the interim UFC lightweight title, but he ended up losing to “Highlight” via fifth-round TKO. It was a bloody beatdown and one that had fight fans questioning how much tread was left on Ferguson’s tires. Following his loss to Gaethje, Ferguson would go on to lose his next six Octagon appearances. This includes matchups against Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and most recently Paddy Pimblett, who defeated Ferguson via unanimous decision at UFC 296 this past December.

At 40 years of age, Ferguson should certainly think about retirement. He went from a 12-fight win streak to a seven-fight losing streak in a matter of four years. While most fighters would take a step back and put an end to their career, Ferguson is hanging on to whatever he has left and plans on continuing his quest to be best.

"I'm gonna fight until the wheels fall off."



“I’m gonna fight until the wheels fall off.”



— Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) February 23, 2024

“I’m already a f—king Hall of Famer, man,” said Ferguson during a recent appearance on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “They already f—king know it, and you know what? I’m not retiring. Anytime I get hurt, I come back with a f—king vengeance because, like I said, you need a slap in that face in order to do it because the only person that’s going to do it is ourselves. Nobody is going to tell us what the f—k to do. I’m going to fight until the wheels fall off. F—k retiring.”

Do you agree, fight fans? Should Ferguson fight until he has nothing left or is it time to hang it up?

Let’s discuss!