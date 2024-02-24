PFL vs. Bellator results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | ‘Seize the Throne’

Professional Fighters League (PFL) and Bellator MMA are set to go head-to-head for the first time later TODAY (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be spearheaded by two title fights, which will stream live on ESPN+ PPV, as well as DAZN PPV. Headlining the event will be a Heavyweight title fight between PFL champion, Renan Ferreira, and Bellator title holder, Ryan Bader. In the co-main event, PFL Light Heavyweight champion, Impa Kasanganay, will drop down to the Middleweight division to battle Bellator’s 185-pound champion, Johnny Eblen.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET with the “Prelims” on ESPN+ and DAZN for free, and then transition to ESPN+ PPV and DAZN PPV at 3 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

PFL vs. BELLATOR QUICK RESULTS:

265 lbs.: PFL Heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira vs. Bellator Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader

185 lbs.: PFL Light Heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay vs. Bellator Middleweight champion Johnny Eblen

182 lbs.: Jason Jackson vs. Ray Cooper III

265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

205 lbs.: Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

155 lbs.: Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee

145 lbs.: Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales

155 lbs.: Biaggio Ali Walsh (debut) vs. Emmanuel Palacio

155 lbs.: Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

145 lbs.: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao

125 lbs.: Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira

