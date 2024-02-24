Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will set up shop across the border for the upcoming UFC Mexico City mixed martial arts (MMA) event, streaming TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Mexico City will be topped by the 125-pound showdown pitting former flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, against longtime rival and No. 3-ranked title contender Brandon Royval, a five-round showdown with a spot in the division title chase hanging in the balance. Before that headlining clash of styles gets underway, rough-and-tumble featherweight bruiser, Yair Rodriguez, collides with former Modelo mainstay, Brian Ortega, a rematch from their UFC Long Island “No Contest” back in summer 2022.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Mexico City fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Mexico City action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Moreno vs. Royval.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Mexico City results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
UFC MEXICO CITY QUICK RESULTS:
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes
Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan
Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos
Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam
Luis Rodríguez vs. Denys Bondar
Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos
Muhammad Naimov vs. Erik Silva
UFC MEXICO CITY PLAY-BY-PLAY:
