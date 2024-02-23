We are less than 24 hours away from UFC Mexico City tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) live on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, and fight fans can now check out the final faceoffs.

Leading the way at UFC Mexico City will be a main event rematch between former UFC flyweight king Brandon Moreno and perennial contender Brandon Royval. The two flyweights first met back at UFC 255 in Nov. 2020. Moreno ended up winning that fight via first-round TKO and it helped propel him into a title fight with then UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The rest is history.

Before the two meet in a rematch four years in the making they stepped on stage for UFC Mexico City’s ceremonial weigh ins on Friday (replay HERE). Check out the final staredown between Moreno and Royval in the above video player.

Also, UFC Mexico City will play host to a five-round, co-main event rematch between featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega. These two first met back at UFC on ABC 3 in 2022, but unfortunately it ended early after “T-City” suffered a shoulder injury in the opening round. In fact, that is the last time Ortega stepped foot inside of the Octagon. He’ll look to return after a two year hiatus against “El Pantera,” who is 2-1 in his last three trips to the cage.

Check out the final Rodriguez vs. Ortega 2 staredown below:

