Live: UFC Mexico City ceremonial weigh ins video | Moreno vs. Royval 2

By Jesse Holland
With the UFC Mexico City early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, the promotion will send all 28 fighters back to the scale for the ceremonial festivities, popping off LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the final stop before the “Moreno vs. Royval 2” MMA event on ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Get complete UFC Mexico City early weigh-in results and video right here.

PIVOTAL FLYWEIGHT FRACAS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 24, 2024, with a pivotal Flyweight fracas between former 125-pound kingpin, Brandon Moreno, and most recent title challenger, Brandon Royval, who replaces the red-hot (and injured) Iraqi “Prince,” Amir Albazi. In UFC Mexico City’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders, Yair Rodriguez (No. 3) and Brian Ortega (No. 4), will run it back after their initial encounter ended prematurely via gross injury.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Mexico City fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Mexico City news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive here. For the updated and finalized “Moreno vs. Royval 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

