If you thought Henry Cejudo was going to retire following his loss to Merab Dvalishvili last weekend at UFC 298 then think again. Cejudo has pulled a complete 180 and has no plans of stepping away from the sport (again).

Cejudo, who is one of the best combat athletes of all time if you combine his UFC accolades with his Olympic gold medal, was making just his second Octagon appearance of the past four years at UFC 298. The former UFC double champion was expecting to come back in full force and end Dvalishvili’s impressive bantamweight win streak. In fact, Cejudo had announced that he’d retire for good with a loss to Merab.

Well, Cejudo ended up losing to Dvalishvili in a fairly one-sided unanimous decision. Cejudo didn’t look completely outmatched, but he just wasn’t able to put it all together. While the promotion did not give Cejudo a platform to announce his second retirement from MMA after his UFC 298 loss fight fans expected that to be the case. However, Cejudo is now walking back talks about retirement.

On Friday, “Triple C” posted a video to his YouTube channel. He was sitting in a hot tub while watching a clip from the movie, Wolf of Wall Street, which depicts Leonardo Dicaprio’s character announcing that he’s staying with the firm despite talks of him walking away. Cejudo used the clip to announce that he isn’t done fighting just yet.

Henry Cejudo announces he’s not retiring from MMA



“The show goes on, I am not f***ing leaving.”



“The show goes on,” repeated Cejudo while playing a clip from the movie. “I am not f—king leaving.

“Yeah, Saturday night it took me a minute. Was it all or nothing for me? Yeah, and I meant it. Or did I?”

Cejudo, who turned 37 earlier this month, seemed to be in tremendous shape for his fight at UFC 298. There are rumors going around that the former UFC champion had suffered another shoulder injury in training and didn’t have a great camp, but there’s nothing Cejudo did to suggest he can’t still compete at the highest level.

