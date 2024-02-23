 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Khamzat bailed on UFC 300 main event against Leon Edwards because April 13 timeline ‘too short’ to make weight

By Jesse Holland
UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-In Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khamzat Chimaev was in the running for the UFC 300 main event.

Unfortunately for “Borz,” the April 13 pay-per-view (PPV) card in Las Vegas did not prove adequate time to cut the required weight. Chimaev’s last attempt to make 170 pounds ended in disaster and the former Swede has since competed at middleweight.

“They wanted me to fight at (UFC) 300, but I said it’s too short time for (170 pounds),” Chimaev told FCR MMA (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “I need a bit of time. (The Edwards fight) wasn’t 100 percent sure, but my manager said maybe, maybe not. My brother said to me, ‘Not in Ramadan.’ After Ramadan, we’ll take some time, camp and then we’ll fight anyone.”

Chimaev remains undefeated at 13-0 and is coming off a majority decision victory over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. “Borz” is hoping to make his Octagon return at the promotion’s upcoming June card in Saudi Arabia.

“In the summer, I think – in the summer, we’ll be back,” Chimaev continued. “I want to fight in Saudi Arabia, but I don’t think anybody wants to fight me there. We’ll see what’s going to happen, so (I’m) just waiting for something.”

Jared Cannonier is waiting, too.

