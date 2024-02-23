Johnny Eblen may have ended up spending $85,000 for nothing.

Fight fans didn’t know how to feel when a video surfaced earlier this month showing Eblen, who is Bellator’s current middleweight champion, spending a boatload of cash on OnlyFans model, RebeccaJ. To each their own, but Eblen reportedly dropped $85,000 walking around town with the adult actress.

Eblen is a grown man and can spend his career earnings however he wants, but now it appears the OnlyFans model is ready to jump ship if the Bellator king loses his title this weekend at the PFL vs. Bellator mega-event. Eblen is set to meet PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay in the co-main event.

Check out her recent interview below:

“I think he’s going to kick ass,” said the OnlyFans model when asked about Eblen’s upcoming fight.

‘Then I’m out,” she added when asked what would happen if he loses. “Yeah, he has to win.”

Eblen, who is 14-0 in his professional career, has never tasted defeat at the highest level in mixed martial arts (MMA). His track record and fighting style suggest he has an inside track at knocking off Kasanganay this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but if he needed any extra motivation to pull out a win this may be it.

